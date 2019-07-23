Met office forecasts heavy rainfall in Rangpur, Rajshahi divisions

DHAKA, July 23, 2019 (BSS)-Heavy (44-88MM) to very heavy (89-MM) rainfall is likely to occur at places over Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions during the next 24 hours commencing 6 pm today due to fairly active monsoon over Bangladesh, said a Met office.

The axis of monsoon trough runs through Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal to Assam across central part of Bangladesh. One of its associated troughs extends up to North Bay.

Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over North Bay.

Light to moderate rain/thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Dhaka and Barishal divisions and at one or two places of Khulna division with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country.

A mild heat wave is sweeping over the regions of Khulna, Jashore and Chuadanga and it may continue.

Day and night temperatures may fall slightly across the country.