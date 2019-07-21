Metro rail to be operational on Dec 16, 2021: Quader

DHAKA, July 21, 2019 (BSS) – The much awaited Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Line-6 would start its commercial journey from December 16 in 2021 on the occasion of the country’s Golden Jubilee of Independence.

“Before commercial operation of the MRT Line-6, the civil work and trial run would be completed,” Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges’ Minister Obaidul Quader said at a function today.

Addressing a seminar ‘planned timeframe of metro rail construction at Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC), he said construction work of Mass-Rapid Transport (MRT) Line-6, the country’s first elevated metro rail system in Dhaka city, is going on in full swing aiming to be completed by the end of 2021.

Work on the 20-kilomtere metro-rail from Uttara to Motijheel is going on, as well as the 12-kiolomteres long first phase from Uttara to Agargaon.

The Road Transport and Highway Division had also awarded licenses to the Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) for operating the metro rail service.

In addition to this, four more MRT lines will also be constructed by 2030, said the minister, adding that underground, elevated railways along with elevated expressway would be connected into an integral unit.

Enamul Haq, MP, Rezwan Ahammad Towfique, MP, M Salim Uddin Tarafder, MP, DMTCL’s Managing Director MAN Siddique, Road Transport and Highway Division’s Additional Secretary Shisir Kumar Roy, Metro Rail MRT-6 line Project Director Aftab Uddin Talukder and Metro Rail MRT-1 line Project Director Engineer Sayeedul Haque, among others, attended the meeting.