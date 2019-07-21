Workshop on “Innovation Journey – My Village My Town” held

DHAKA, July 21, 2019 (BSS) – A workshop on “Innovation Journey – My Village My Town” was held on Friday for Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and District Administrators in the city.

In line with the vision of Digital Bangladesh, Cabinet Division, Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division and a2i, Innovate for All, organized the workshop at Bangabandhu International Convention Center (BICC), a press release said.

State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak addressed the workshop as the chief guest.

Chief Coordinator for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Affairs in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Md Abul Kalam Azad, ICT Division Secretary N M Ziaul Alam, Public Administration Secretary Foyez Ahmed, PMO Secretary Sajjadul Hassan and Cabinet Division Acting Secretary (Coordination & Reform) Sheikh Mujibur Rahman were present, among others, on the occasion.

a2i Policy Advisor Anir Chowdhury moderated the closing session.

Measures will be taken to connect the union based land offices immediately with fiber (internet) connection, Palak said.