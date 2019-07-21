Floods submerge crops on 32,992 hectares in Rangpur region

RANGPUR, July 21, 2019 (BSS) – Standing crops on 32,992 hectares of land were inundated by floodwater in all five districts in Rangpur division.

Officials of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) said there are less chance of submergence of more standing crops as the flood situation is improving fast with sharp recession of floodwater.

The submerged crops included standing Aush rice on 8,998 hectares of land,

Aman rice on 47 hectares, Aman rice seedbed on 5,999 hectares, jute on 14,192

hectares, vegetables on 3,116 hectares, spices on 547 hectares, Banana on 170

hectares, sugarcane on 70 hectares and betel leaf on three hectares of land.

Of them, standing crops on 105 hectares of land have been submerged in

Rangpur, on 12,803 hectares in Gaibandha, on 19,638 hectares in Kurigram, on

325 hectares in Nilphamari and on 121 hectares of land in Nilphamari

districts.

The submerged crops on 32,992 hectares of land made up over 21.37 percent

of total standing crops on 1,54,353 hectares of land in these five districts

of the agriculture region.

Officials of DAE and other organizations are suggesting the affected

farmers for taking necessary steps to overcome the situation after recession

of floodwater from their submerged crop lands.

Additional Director of DAE for Rangpur region Muhammad Ali said farmers are

being suggested to prepare late variety seedling of Aman rice and early

variety vegetables for cultivation on their submerged croplands after

recession of floodwater.

The government would assist flood-hit farmers in recouping crop losses

through re-transplantation of late variety Aman rice seedling and cultivating

other substitute crops after recession of floodwater.

Superintending Engineer of BWDB for Rangpur Circle-1 Harun Ar Rashid said

water levels of all major rivers marked sharp falls at all points, except at

Dalia (where rose by 5cm), improving flood situation in last 24 hours till 6

am today.

Water levels of the Dharla marked fall by 36cm at Kurigram, Ghaghot by 16cm

at Gaibandha, Brahmaputra by 32cm at Noonkhawa and 26cm at Chilmari, Jamuna

by 28cm at Fulchhari, 27cm at Bahadurabad, 30cm at Sariakandi, 26cm at

Kazipur and 18cm at Sirajganj points during the period.

The Dharla was still flowing above its danger mark by 21cm at Kurigram,

Ghaghot by 53cm at Gaibandha, Brahmaputra by 21cm at Noonkhawa and 61cm at

Chilmari, Jamuna by 101cm at Fulchhari, 110cm at Bahadurabad, 86cm at

Sariakandi, 85cm at Kazipur and 75cm above the danger mark at Sirajganj

points at 6am today.

Officials in the district administration said distribution of relief goods

has further been intensified among flood-affected people in Rangpur region.