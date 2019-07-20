Priya’s comments spark wide protests

DHAKA, July 20, 2019 (BSS)- Bangladeshi woman Priya Saha’s complaint to US President Donald Trump about Bangladesh overnight drew wide condemnations as different groups engaged in promoting interfaith harmony in the country calling the remarks seditious.

“Her comments are opposed to the spirit that the soil of Bangladesh nourished for thousand years,” Sampriti Bangladesh, a platform for prominent citizens, said in a statement today.

Sampriti Bangladesh’s Convener Pijush Bandyopadhyay and Member Secretary Dr Mamun Al Mahtab said Bangladesh and the Bengali nation have been maintaining a unique example of non-communalism and interfaith harmony among followers of different religions for a long time.

Alliance for Resistance of Terrorism and Communalism, in a statement, feared Priya Saha’s remarks were linked to an anti-Bangladesh plot instigating chaos and sabotages.

“We clearly think, seeking foreign interventions in internal affairs of the country is undoubtedly an offense of sedition,” read the statement signed by the organisation’s coordinator Bappaditya Basu and 16 other members of the grouping representing different professional, cultural and rights groups.

The government earlier called Saha’s remarks as ‘blatant lies’ while Road Transport and Bridges Minister and ruling Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said a process was underway to expose her to sedition charges.

Senior leaders of the Hindu Buddha Christian Oikya Parishad disowned her remarks saying the comments were her own and the parishad does not have any link to it. Priya Saha belongs to oikya parishad.