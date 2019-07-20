Work for Boat’s win in Rangpur by-poll: Nanak

RANGPUR, July 20, 2019 (BSS) – Joint General Secretary of Bangladesh Awami League (AL) Jahangir Kabir Nanak today urged the leaders of Awami Jubo League to work sincerely to make ‘Boat’ winner in the by-election of Rangpur-3 parliamentary seat.

“New leaders of Rangpur city unit of Jubo League, should commit to take responsibility of making AL-candidate winner in the upcoming by-election in Rangpur-3 seat,” he said while addressing the triennial conference of Rangpur city unit of Jubo League at Zila School ground in the city as the chief guest.

Chairman of Jubo League Alhaj Mohammad Omar Farooque Chowdhury formally inaugurated the conference by releasing balloons and pigeons. General Secretary of Jubo League Harunur Rashid was present as key speaker.

Convener of Rangpur city Jubo League ABM Sirajum Munir Basher presided over the conference while organising secretary of Jubo League Emran Hossain Khan, central Awami League (AL) leaders HN Ashequr Rahman, MP, BM Mozammel Haque, AKM Ahsanul Haque Chowdhury Duke, MP, acting president of district AL Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed, general secretary Advocate Rezaul Karim Raju, president of city AL Shafiur Rahman Shafi, general secretary Tushar Kanti Mandal, central and local leaders of addressed the conference.

Nanak said the centenary birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman will be celebrated next year followed by observance of the 50th anniversary of impendence of Bangladesh.

The newly elected leaders of Rangpur city Jubo League should also take responsibility of celebrating the anniversaries successfully in Rangpur as elsewhere in country under leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Nanak said.