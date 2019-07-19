Bangladesh face Chinese Taipei in Asia Cup Hockey tomorrow

DHAKA, July 19, 2019 (BSS)- Bangladesh national hockey team take on Chinese Taipei in the 7th place deciding match of the Indoor Asia Cup Hockey scheduled to be held tomorrow (Saturday) in Chonburi, Thailand.

The match will kick off at 1 pm (BST).

Chinese Taipei, which finished fourth position from pool B, also participating in the tournament for the first time. In the pool matches Taipei lost three matches and earned an only victory over new comers Nepal.

Earlier, Bangladesh lost to Malaysia 6-0 in their group opening match and suffered 8-0 defeat to defending champions Iran in their second match before bounced back to register an overwhelming 9-0 drubbing over Philippines in their third group match.

The boys in red and green lost to Thailand by 3-1 margin in their last group match to finish fourth position in the points table.

Bangladesh squad : Asim Gope (GK), Abu Sayed Nippon (GK), Imran Hassan Pintu, Rashel Mahmud Jimy, Ashraful Islam, Khorshedur Rahman, Farhad Ahmed Shitul, Fazle Hossain Rabbi, Sarwar Hossain, Mainul Islam Kowshik, Milon Hossain and Rumman Sarkar.