Specialised lab to be set up at every university: Palak

DHAKA, July 19, 2019 (BSS) – State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak today said specialised lab will be set up at every university in the country to make the youth competent to cope with the information technology-based world.

“Our new generation is very much meritorious. To utilise their innovative strength, specialised lab will be set up at the country’s every university,” he told the inaugural ceremony of the “2nd space innovation summit 2019” in the Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) auditorium at Bashundhara here.

The state minister said the ICT Division is setting up entrepreneurs design academy to promote the youth in innovative works, said a press release.

Besides, the government is providing different facilities to youth to make them human resources to take the country ahead, he said.

University Grants Commission (UGC) member Dr Sajjad Hossain and IUB Treasurer Khandker Md. Iftekhar Haider addressed the function, among others.

Some 1500 students of different educational institutions are taking part in the two-day summit.