PM to join envoys’ conference in London tomorrow

DHAKA, July 19, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will attend a conference of Bangladesh envoys in Europe, the first of its kind, in the British capital of London tomorrow.

“The prime minister will join the conference at a hotel in the British capital tomorrow afternoon (London time),” PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told BSS.

He said 15 Bangladesh ambassadors, high commissioners and permanent representatives posted in different countries of Europe will attend the conference.

They are Abu Zafar (Austria), Mohammed Shahdat Hossain (Belgium), Muhammad Abdul Muhith (Denmark), Kazi Imtiaz Hossain (France), Imtiaz Ahmed (Germany) , Jashim Uddin (Greece), Abdus Sobhan Sikder (Italy), Sheikh Mohammed Belal ( Netherlands), Muhammad Mahfuzur Rahman (Poland) , Ruhul Alam Siddique (Portugal), Dr. S.M. Saiful Hoque (Russian Federation), Hassan Mahmood Khandker (Spain), Nazmul Islam (Sweden), Shameem Ahsan (Switzerland) and Saida Muna Tasneem (United Kingdom).

Foreign Ministry sources said the prime minister is likely to hold discussions with the Bangladeshi envoys in Europe on various issues and give them necessary directives.

The issues include enhancing Bangladesh’s image further in Europe, boosting trade and commerce and attracting more investment in the country.

Sheikh Hasina is expected to discuss with the envoys about the Rohingya issue, climate change, irregular migration, post-Brexit situation and its impact on Bangladesh as well as the celebrations of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of the country’s independence.

The prime minister left Dhaka for London this morning on an official visit to the United Kingdom to attend the envoys’ conference and other programmes.

A Biman Bangladesh Airlines VVIP flight carrying the premier and her entourage members took off from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport for London at 9:35 am.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, PM’s Adviser HT Imam, Jatiya Sangsad Chief Whip Noor-e-Alam Chowdhury Liton, State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Mahbub Ali and State Minister for Religious Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah were present at the airport to see the premier off.

Besides, the cabinet secretary, the chiefs of Bangladesh Army and Bangladesh Navy, the acting chief of Bangladesh Air Force, the dean of the diplomatic corps, the British high commissioner to Bangladesh and high civil and military officials were present.

The flight is scheduled to reach Heathrow International Airport in London at 3:55 pm (local time) today.

Bangladesh High Commissioner in London Saida Muna Tasneem will receive the prime minister at the airport.

At the advice of Bangladeshi doctors, the press secretary said, the prime minister will also receive eye treatment in London.

The prime minister is expected to return home on August 5, he added.

.