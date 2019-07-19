Flood situation deteriorates in Jamalpur

JAMALPUR, July 19, 2019 (BSS) – Overall flood situation in the district

deteriorated farther affecting about 12 lakh 70 thousand people in 61 unions

and six- municipality in all the seven upazilas in spite of receding water

level.

Water Development Board sources said during the last 24 hours Jamuna

dropped by 8 cm and was flowing 158 cm over the red mark at Bahadurabad ghat

point till 9 am today.

Department of Agriculture Extension sources, standing crops on 20,258

hectares of land including Aush paddy on 4,380 hectares, T-Aman seeds bed on

2,490 hectares, jute on 8,992 hectares, vegetable on 4,026 hectares, Chilli

on 188 hectares, Banana grove 107 hectares, sugarcane on 40 hectares and

summer maize on 35 hectares went under flood water in the district.

District primary education officer, Md Shahidul Islam said 694 primary

schools have been shut due to flood in the district.

Assistant Inspector of district education office, Nahida Aktar said 160

high schools, 80 Madrasas and 41 colleges also were closed down as flood

water entered those institutions in the district.

District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer Md Nayeb Ali said 850 tonnes

rice, cash Tk 14 lakh 50 thousand disbursed among the flood affected people.

He said 10575 families took shelter in 60 flood shelters in Islampur in

Dewanganj, Bakshiganj, Melandaha, Sarishabari and Madarganj Upazila.