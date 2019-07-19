Flood situation deteriorates in Jamalpur

JAMALPUR, July 19, 2019 (BSS) – Overall flood situation in the district
deteriorated farther affecting about 12 lakh 70 thousand people in 61 unions
and six- municipality in all the seven upazilas in spite of receding water
level.
Water Development Board sources said during the last 24 hours Jamuna
dropped by 8 cm and was flowing 158 cm over the red mark at Bahadurabad ghat
point till 9 am today.
Department of Agriculture Extension sources, standing crops on 20,258
hectares of land including Aush paddy on 4,380 hectares, T-Aman seeds bed on
2,490 hectares, jute on 8,992 hectares, vegetable on 4,026 hectares, Chilli
on 188 hectares, Banana grove 107 hectares, sugarcane on 40 hectares and
summer maize on 35 hectares went under flood water in the district.
District primary education officer, Md Shahidul Islam said 694 primary
schools have been shut due to flood in the district.
Assistant Inspector of district education office, Nahida Aktar said 160
high schools, 80 Madrasas and 41 colleges also were closed down as flood
water entered those institutions in the district.
District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer Md Nayeb Ali said 850 tonnes
rice, cash Tk 14 lakh 50 thousand disbursed among the flood affected people.
He said 10575 families took shelter in 60 flood shelters in Islampur in
Dewanganj, Bakshiganj, Melandaha, Sarishabari and Madarganj Upazila.