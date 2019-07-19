Pakistan to grant consular access to Indian national Jadhav

NEW DELHI, July 19, 2019 (BSS) – Pakistan will grant consular access to

Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav according to its laws, Pakistan foreign

ministry said in a late night statement.

The ministry also said that Kulbhushan Jadhav had been informed of his

rights under the Vienna Convention on consular relations, Indian channel NDTV

reported from Islamabad this morning.

“Pursuant to the decision of the International Court of Justice (ICJ)

Kulbhushan Jadhav has been informed of his rights under Article 36, Paragraph

1(b) of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations,” the Pakistan foreign

ministry statement said.

“As a responsible state, Pakistan will grant consular access to Kulbhushan

Jadhav according to Pakistani laws, for which modalities are being worked

out,” it added.

However, India on Thursday called on Pakistan to immediately release

Kulbhushan Jadhav, on death row following his conviction on charges of

espionage, in view of the ICJ ruling, asking for a review of the formal

Indian naval officer’s sentence.

“Jadhav was innocent of the charges leveled against him and a forced

confession without legal representation and due process wouldn’t change this

fact,” said Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar while making a

statement in both houses of parliament yesterday.

He said Jadhav continued remaining in Pakistan’s “illegal custody” after

being sentenced on “fabricated charges”. The ICJ’s judgment is a vindication

for India, Jadhav and all who believe in rule of law, he added.

Besides, Indian external affairs ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar

yesterday told a news briefing that India expect that Pakistan to implement

the ICJ directives immediately without any further delay.

He said the verdict went in India’s favour on eight points cited by the

ICJ, either through a unanimous decision or majority decisions by the 16-

judge bench.

Kulbhushan Jadhav, 49, a retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to

death by a Pakistani military court on charges of “espionage and terrorism”

in April 2017 following which India had moved to ICJ, seeking a stay on his

death sentence and further remedies.

A 16-member bench headed by President of the Court Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed

Yusuf, by 15-1 votes ordered Pakistan on Wednesday to undertake an “effective

review and reconsideration” of the conviction and sentence of Kulbhushan

Jadhav and also to grant consular access to India without further delay, the

NDTV reported.

In its 42-page order, the world court while rejecting Pakistan’s objection

to admissibility of the Indian application in the case, held that “a

continued stay of execution constitutes an indispensable condition for the

effective review” of the sentence of Kulbhushan Jadhav, the report said.