DUCSU observes Mandela Day

DHAKA, July 19, 2019 (BSS) – The Dhaka University Central Students’ Union
(DUCSU) observed ‘Mandela Day’ paying rich tribute to the life and legacy of
Madiba to change the world for betterment of mankind.
Nelson Mandela International Day is an annual international day in honour
of Nelson Mandela, celebrated each year on 18 July, Mandela’s birthday.
In November of 2009, UN General Assembly declared 18 July ‘Nelson Mandela
International Day’ in recognition of the former South African President’s
contribution to the culture of peace and freedom.
A discussion titled ‘Mandela and Bangabandhu: Circulating Human Rights’
was held at Institute of Modern Languages (IML) where Deputy Minister for
Education Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury Nowfel was present as the chief guest
yesterday.
Professor of DU Law Department Sheikh Hafizur Rahman Karzon delivered the
keynote speech while Professor of International Relations Dr. Delwar Hossain
was the key discussant.
IML Director Dr Shishir Bhattacharja, Central Awami League member and
indigenous leader Raymond Areng, DUCSU Vice-President (VP) Nurul Haq Nur,
Dhaka University Journalists’ Association General Secretary Mahdi-Al-Muhtasim
Nibir, DUCSU Assistant General Secretary (AGS) Saddam Hussain, DUCSU
Students’ Transport Secretary Shams-E-Noman, DUCSU Literature Secretary
Mazharul Kabir Shayon , among others, were present at the programme while
DUCSU International Affairs Secretary Shahrima Tanjina Arni conducted it.
A prize-giving ceremony on ‘Extempore Speech’ programme on the 10th Nelson
Mandela Day was also held there.