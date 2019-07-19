DUCSU observes Mandela Day

DHAKA, July 19, 2019 (BSS) – The Dhaka University Central Students’ Union

(DUCSU) observed ‘Mandela Day’ paying rich tribute to the life and legacy of

Madiba to change the world for betterment of mankind.

Nelson Mandela International Day is an annual international day in honour

of Nelson Mandela, celebrated each year on 18 July, Mandela’s birthday.

In November of 2009, UN General Assembly declared 18 July ‘Nelson Mandela

International Day’ in recognition of the former South African President’s

contribution to the culture of peace and freedom.

A discussion titled ‘Mandela and Bangabandhu: Circulating Human Rights’

was held at Institute of Modern Languages (IML) where Deputy Minister for

Education Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury Nowfel was present as the chief guest

yesterday.

Professor of DU Law Department Sheikh Hafizur Rahman Karzon delivered the

keynote speech while Professor of International Relations Dr. Delwar Hossain

was the key discussant.

IML Director Dr Shishir Bhattacharja, Central Awami League member and

indigenous leader Raymond Areng, DUCSU Vice-President (VP) Nurul Haq Nur,

Dhaka University Journalists’ Association General Secretary Mahdi-Al-Muhtasim

Nibir, DUCSU Assistant General Secretary (AGS) Saddam Hussain, DUCSU

Students’ Transport Secretary Shams-E-Noman, DUCSU Literature Secretary

Mazharul Kabir Shayon , among others, were present at the programme while

DUCSU International Affairs Secretary Shahrima Tanjina Arni conducted it.

A prize-giving ceremony on ‘Extempore Speech’ programme on the 10th Nelson

Mandela Day was also held there.