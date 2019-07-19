PM off to London

DHAKA, July 19, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina left here for
London this morning on an official visit to the United Kingdom.
A Biman Bangladesh Airlines VVIP flight carrying the premier and her
entourage members took off from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport here
at 9:35 am.
Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, Road, Transport and
Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, PM’s Adviser HT Imam, Jatiya Sangsad Chief
Whip Noor-e-Alam Chowdhury Liton, State Minister for Civil Aviation and
Tourism Mahbub Ali and State Minister for Religious affairs Sheikh Mohammad
Abdullah were present at the airport to see the premier off.
Besides, the cabinet secretary, the chiefs of Bangladesh Army and
Bangladesh Navy, the acting chief of Bangladesh Air Force, the dean of the
diplomatic corps, the British high commissioner to Bangladesh and high civil
and military officials were present.
The flight is scheduled to reach Heathrow International Airport in London
at 3:55 pm (local time) today.
Bangladesh High Commissioner in London Saida Muna Tasnim will receive the
prime minister at the airport.
“During the visit, the prime minister will attend a Conference of
Bangladesh Envoys (in Europe) in the British capital tomorrow,” PM’s Press
Secretary Ihsanul Karim told BSS.
At the advice of Bangladeshi doctors, he said, the prime minister will also
receive eye treatment in London.
The prime minister is expected to return home on August 5, the press
secretary added.