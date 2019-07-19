PM off to London

DHAKA, July 19, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina left here for

London this morning on an official visit to the United Kingdom.

A Biman Bangladesh Airlines VVIP flight carrying the premier and her

entourage members took off from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport here

at 9:35 am.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, Road, Transport and

Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, PM’s Adviser HT Imam, Jatiya Sangsad Chief

Whip Noor-e-Alam Chowdhury Liton, State Minister for Civil Aviation and

Tourism Mahbub Ali and State Minister for Religious affairs Sheikh Mohammad

Abdullah were present at the airport to see the premier off.

Besides, the cabinet secretary, the chiefs of Bangladesh Army and

Bangladesh Navy, the acting chief of Bangladesh Air Force, the dean of the

diplomatic corps, the British high commissioner to Bangladesh and high civil

and military officials were present.

The flight is scheduled to reach Heathrow International Airport in London

at 3:55 pm (local time) today.

Bangladesh High Commissioner in London Saida Muna Tasnim will receive the

prime minister at the airport.

“During the visit, the prime minister will attend a Conference of

Bangladesh Envoys (in Europe) in the British capital tomorrow,” PM’s Press

Secretary Ihsanul Karim told BSS.

At the advice of Bangladeshi doctors, he said, the prime minister will also

receive eye treatment in London.

The prime minister is expected to return home on August 5, the press

secretary added.