Seminar on ‘Calcutta and the Idea of Lumpen’ held at DU

DHAKA, July 18, 2019 (BSS) – A seminar on “Mrinal Sen’s Calcutta and the Idea of Lumpen” was held at Dhaka University (DU) today.

Center for Advanced Research in Social Sciences (CARASS) organized the seminar at Lecture Theatre on the campus.

Assistant Professor of Houston University, USA Auritro Majumder delivered a keynote speech while writer Bidhan Ribero was present as the discussant.

DU Pro-VC (Administration) Professor Dr Muhammad Samad was present as the chief guest with Social Sciences Faculty Dean Prof Dr Sadeka Halim in the chair.