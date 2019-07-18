Asian markets slip as uncertainty stalks trading floors

HONG KONG, July 18, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Asian markets fell on Thursday, hit

by concerns about the uncertain global economic outlook, the China-US trade

war and tepid corporate earnings reports.

With an expected Federal Reserve interest rate cut already priced in,

having fuelled a healthy rally, and few other catalysts to drive buying,

analysts said investors are also cashing out.

The losses in Asia followed a negative lead from Wall Street, where big-

name firms including Caterpillar and United Technology sank on weak corporate

reports.

“Stocks’ strong gains are finally succumbing to profit-taking,” Alec Young

at FTSE Russell told Bloomberg News.

“Earnings and guidance so far have been mixed and, given the big run-up,

it’s no surprise there’s little investor tolerance for even a hint of

disappointment.”

In early trade Hong Kong and Shanghai were each down 0.7 percent while

Tokyo ended the morning 1.6 percent lower, hit by a stronger yen and data

showing another drop in exports as Japan feels the impact of falling demand

and global trade uncertainty.

Sydney and Singapore both lost 0.3 percent, Seoul fell 0.5 percent and

Taipei was off 0.1 percent. However, Wellington and Manila eked out small

gains.

Energy firms across Asia tracked their US counterparts following another

steep drop in oil prices that came after government data showing a pick-up in

US gasoline inventories.

The figures represent the weakest demand in five years, analysts said.

“Gasoline consumption is painfully weak given US consumers are in peak

driving season, which will be invariably seen as the Grim Reaper of sorts,”

said Stephen Innes at Vanguard Markets.

“If we put this data set in the context of slowing China second-quarter

GDP, where consumption was the most significant drag, the numbers do suggest

that the global economic slowdown is being echoed through weaker global

demand data. Definitely a bearish signal for oil demand.”

The dollar fell against its main peers and most high-yielding currencies,

having enjoyed a recent rally, on concerns about the length and depth of

expected Fed rate cuts.

Adding to dollar selling were comments from the International Monetary

Fund that the US unit is overvalued by up to 12 percent based on current

economic fundamentals.

However, Innes questioned whether the pound could maintain its gains owing

to investors’ increasing concerns about the possibility Britain will crash

out of the European Union in October without any agreement.

– Key figures around 0230 GMT –

Tokyo – Nikkei 225: DOWN 1.6 percent at 21,126.12 (break)

Hong Kong – Hang Seng: DOWN 0.7 percent at 28,391.11

Shanghai – Composite: DOWN 0.7 percent at 2,910.54

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2436 from $1.2431 at 2050 GMT

Euro/pound: UP at 90.33 pence from 90.27 pence

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1235 from $1.1222

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 107.68 yen from 108.11 yen

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 17 cents at $56.61 per barrel

Brent North Sea crude: DOWN four cents at $63.62 per barrel

New York – Dow: DOWN 0.4 percent at 27,219.85 (close)

London – FTSE 100: DOWN 0.6 percent at 7,535.46 (close)