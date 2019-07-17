Qulkhawani of Ershad held

DHAKA, July 17, 2019 (BSS) – Qulkhawani of Leader of the Opposition in Parliament and Jatiya Party Chairman Hussein Muhammad Ershad, was held today at Gulshan Azad mosque after Asr prayer in the city.

During the period, prayers were offered for eternal peace of the departed soul of the former president.

Ershad’s brother Acting Chairman of Jatiya Party Golam Mohammad Quader, his wife Deputy Opposition Leader and JaPa Co-chairman Begum Rowshan Ershad along with son Shad Ershad took part in the Qulkhawani.

AL Advisory Council Member Tofail Ahmed, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Private Sector Development Advisor lawmaker Salman F Rahman, former Water Resources Minister ABM Ghulam Mostafa, Awami League (AL) presidium member Mohammed Nasim and Gonoshasthaya Kendra Director Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury also participated.

Jatiya Party former Secretary General ABM Ruhul Amin Hawlader, it’s Secretary General Mashiur Rahman Ranga, Anisul Islam Mahmud, Abu Hossain Babla and Ziauddin Ahmed Bablu and party leaders, among others, joined the Qulkhawani.