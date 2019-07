DHAKA, July 17, 2019 (BSS) – Two people went missing after a two-storey residential building collapsed near the Sumona Hospital here today in Old Dhaka’s Patuatuli area.

The mishap occurred around 1.30 pm on a lane near the hospital, Fire Service Central Control Room’s duty officer Rasel Shikdar told BSS.

The firefighters are trying to rescue them on the basis of information that two residents of the building were trapped inside, he added.

The rescue operation is still underway.