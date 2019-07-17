Number of Bangladesh students in US increases by 4.9pc

Dhaka, July 17, 2019 (BSS) -The number of students from Bangladesh in the United States has increased by 4.9 percent, to 7,496 during the last school year, beating the international average increase of 1.5 percent, according to the ‘2018 Open Doors Report on International Educational Exchange’.

As per the report, the number of Bangladeshi students studying in the US has doubled since 2013, a press of US embassy in Dhaka said here today.

Bangladesh is a top-25 sending country for international students studying in the US while it ranks ninth in the world for sending graduate level students to the United States, it added.

The embassy shared the findings as US Ambassador in Dhaka Earl Robert Miller and the Embassy’s EducationUSA team have hosted ‘Pre-Departure Orientation’ for this year’s Bangladeshi students at the American Centre.

For the past three years, the US colleges and universities hosted more than one million international students, reaching a record high of 1.1 million this school year, said the release.