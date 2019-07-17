Bangabandhu, Bangamata Gold Cup School Football finals held

GOPALGANJ, July 17, 2019 (BSS) – Bashuria Govt. Primary School of boys’ group and Silna Guadhana Govt. Primary School of girls’ group won the titles of Bangabandhu and Bangamata Gold Cup Primary School Football tournaments respectively held on Wednesday at Bashuria Govt. Primary School ground in Tungipara, Gopalganj.

In the day’s boys’ group final, Bashuria Govt. Primary School beat GT Govt. Primary School by 4-1 goals in the final to win the boys’ group crown while Silna Guadhana Govt. Primary School defeated Bashuria Govt. Primary School by 4-3 goals in the keenly contested final to win the girls’ group crown.

Tungipara Municipality Mayor Sheikh Ahmed Hossain Mirza, Upazila executive officer Nakib Hossain Tarafdar and upazila education officer Mohsin Reza handed over the prizes after the finals.