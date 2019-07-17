Money, reliefs distributed among flood affected people in Nilphamari

NILPHAMARI, July 17, 2019 (BSS) – Cash and relief materials were
distributed among 48 flood affected families from three Union Parishad under
Dimla upazila of the district today.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer Nazmun Nahar distributed the relief materials and
Taka 2 lakh and 50 thousand this afternoon at her office. Each family got
Taka 5,000 with relief materials.
Besides, the UNO gave the family members of one Morsheda, who died from
snakebite, Taka 10,000.
Khalishachapani Union Parishad Chairman Ataur rahman, Chairman of
Junagachchapani Union Parishad Aminur Rahman and Engineer Ferdous Alam were
present.