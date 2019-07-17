Money, reliefs distributed among flood affected people in Nilphamari

NILPHAMARI, July 17, 2019 (BSS) – Cash and relief materials were

distributed among 48 flood affected families from three Union Parishad under

Dimla upazila of the district today.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Nazmun Nahar distributed the relief materials and

Taka 2 lakh and 50 thousand this afternoon at her office. Each family got

Taka 5,000 with relief materials.

Besides, the UNO gave the family members of one Morsheda, who died from

snakebite, Taka 10,000.

Khalishachapani Union Parishad Chairman Ataur rahman, Chairman of

Junagachchapani Union Parishad Aminur Rahman and Engineer Ferdous Alam were

present.