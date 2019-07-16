Pakistan reopens airspace, ending months of flight restrictions

KARACHI, July 16, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Pakistan on Tuesday fully reopened its

airspace for all civilian traffic, ending months of restrictions affecting

major international routes including from India after clashes between the

nuclear-armed rivals brought them to the brink of war.

“With immediate effect Pakistan airspace is open for all type of civil

traffic,” the state-run Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said.

A CAA spokesman confirmed to AFP that the eastern airspace along the

border with India had been reopened.

Pakistan closed its airspace completely after aerial dogfights in February

ratcheted up tensions between Islamabad and New Delhi. It removed some

restrictions a month later but kept constraints in place along its eastern

border with India.

The closure disrupted Indian flights headed west, forced Pakistan

International Airlines to suspend some of its flights, and effectively closed

off major international routes in and out of Islamabad and Lahore, such as

the Thai Airways route from Islamabad to Bangkok.

The crisis between the countries was first sparked by a suicide bombing in

Indian-administered Kashmir in February that killed 40 security personnel and

was later claimed by the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad.

Days later India responded with a cross-border air raid on Pakistan that

kicked off a quick succession of attacks and dogfights between the arch-

rivals over the disputed Kashmir frontier, spurring fears of all-out war.

Pakistani and Indian soldiers have continued to fire over the Line of

Control, the de facto border dividing Kashmir, killing several civilians on

both sides.

Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since the end of

British colonial rule in 1947.

Both claim the Himalayan territory in full and have fought two wars over

it.