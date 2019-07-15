One killed inside courtroom in Cumilla

CUMILLA, July 15, 2019 (BSS)- An accused was stabbed to death by another accused in the same murder case in front of the Judge in a courtroom here during hearing at the Cumilla Additional District and Sessions Judge’s court today.

The deceased was identified as Faruk, son of Ohid Ullah of Laksam upazila in the district while the killer was Hasan, 26, son of Shahidullah of the same upazila and both of them were cousins, said Md Salauddin, inspector (investigation) of Cumilla Kotwali Police Station.

Hasan started stabbing Farukh with a knife repeatedly during the hearing of the murder case, leaving him critically injured, he added. Later, Farukh was rushed to Cumilla Medical and College where on-duty doctors declared him dead.

Following the incident, Police arrested Hasan from the spot and recovered the knife.