DU campus declared plastic free

DHAKA, July 15, 2019 (BSS) – Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Dhaka University (DU) Professor Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman today declared the campus free from all sorts of plastic to make the environment clean and tidy.

The VC declared it while addressing the inauguration programme of “plastic free week” on Curzon Hall premises as the chief guest.

Sweden Alumni Network Bangladesh in cooperation with the DU, the Embassy of Sweden in Dhaka and Swedish Institute has organized this event with a theme of “Make the DU campus free from plastic to mark its birth centenary”.

Ambassador of Sweden to Bangladesh Charlotta Schlyter addressed the programme as the special guest.

Chairman of Sweden Alumni Network Professor Dr. Mohammad Zabed Hossain and Professor Dr. Mohammad Shoeb of DU Chemistry Department also addressed the function.

“I urge all concerned to work together for making DU campus free from plastic. Plastic materials are serious threat to human health. Creating awareness among the people in this regard is very much needed,” Akhtaruzzaman said.

A large number of teachers and students were present on the occasion.