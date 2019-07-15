One dies, hundreds evacuate after 7.3 quake in Indonesia

JAKARTA, July 15, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – At least one person has been found dead

and hundreds were evacuated after a major 7.3-magnitude earthquake hit the

remote Maluku islands in eastern Indonesia on Sunday, an official said.

The shallow quake struck about 165 kilometres (100 miles) south-southwest

of the town of Ternate in North Maluku province at 6:28 pm (0928 GMT),

according to the US Geological Survey.

In South Halmahera district, the closest area to the epicentre, around 160

houses collapsed when the shallow earthquake struck. A woman was confirmed

dead in the disaster.

“The victim was hit by the debris when her house collapsed,” local disaster

mitigation agency official Ihksan Subur told AFP Monday, adding no other

casualties have been reported.

Hundreds of people are still sheltering in several schools, government

buildings and higher grounds.

“The aftershocks still happen very frequently so people are still

traumatised and don’t dare to return home just yet,” Subur said.

Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency said until Monday

morning at least 52 aftershocks have been recorded after the initial quake.

Local government officials have started to distribute logistics and food

for the evacuees.

North Maluku province was also hit by a 6.9-magnitude tremor last week but

no extensive damage or casualties were reported.

Indonesia experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its

position on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, where tectonic plates collide.

Last year, a 7.5-magnitude quake and a subsequent tsunami in Palu on

Sulawesi island killed more than 2,200 people, with another thousand declared

missing.

On December 26, 2004, a devastating 9.1-magnitude earthquake struck off the

coast of Sumatra and triggered a tsunami that killed 220,000 across the

Indian Ocean region, including around 170,000 in Indonesia.