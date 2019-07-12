Prof Monawar Hussain Bhukari dies

DHAKA, July 12, 2019 (BSS) – Prof Monawar Hussain Bhukari, former teacher of economics department of Jahangir Nagar University, died of old-age complications at his Dhanmondi residence here today.

He was 71.

Prof Monawar, brother-in-law of Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, left behind his wife, two sons, a daughter and a host of relatives and admirers to mourn his death.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was held at Shankar Mosque at 10.00 tonight, family sources said.

He will be buried at his native village at Nababganj in Dhaka tomorrow morning.