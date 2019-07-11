PM will introduce ePassports this month: Kamal

DHAKA, July 11, 2019 (BSS) – Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan today said Prime Minister (PM) Sheikh Hasina will introduce electronic passports or ePassports to all this month.

“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to inaugurate the distribution of electronic passports or ePassports this month to the countrymen,” he said.

He stated this while exchanging views with the newly-elected committee of Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters Forum (BSRF) at the secretariat.

BSRF President Tapan Biswas and General Secretary Shamim Ahmed, among others, were present on the occasion.

The ePassport has an embedded electronic microprocessor chip containing biometric information used to authenticate the identity of the bearer.