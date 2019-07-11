Roushan demands death penalty for child rape

SANGSAD BHABAN, JULY 11 (BSS)- Deputy Leader of the Opposition Begum Roushan Ershad today expressing her anxiety over the abrupt rising of child torture across the country and demands for death penalty in case of child rape to curb this crime.

“The child torture has been increased in the country which needs to be checked. The accused should be brought under tough punishment,” she told the Jatiya Sangsad in her speech on the closing of the budget session.

She urged the government to impose death sentence against those people who are being involved with the children torture like ‘rape’.