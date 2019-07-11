England v Australia World Cup scoreboard

BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom, July 11, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – First innings scoreboard from the World Cup semi-final between England and Australia at Edgbaston on Thursday:

Australia

D. Warner c Bairstow b Woakes 9

A. Finch lbw b Archer 0

S. Smith run out (Buttler) 85

P. Handscomb b Woakes 4

A. Carey c sub (Vince) b Rashid 46

M. Stoinis lbw b Rashid 0

G. Maxwell c Morgan b Archer 22

P. Cummins c Root b Rashid 6

M. Starc c Buttler b Woakes 29

J. Behrendorff b Wood 1

N. Lyon not out 5

Extras (lb6, w10) 16

Total (all out, 49 overs) 223

Fall of wickets: 1-4 (Finch), 2-10 (Warner),

3-14 (Handscomb), 4-117 (Carey), 5-118 (Stoinis),

6-157 (Maxwell), 7-166 (Cummins), 8-217 (Smith),

9-217 (Starc), 10-223 (Behrendorff)

Bowling: Woakes 8-0-20-3, Archer 10-0-32-2 (w2),

Stokes 4-0-22-0, Wood 9-0-45-1 (w4), Plunkett 8-0-44-0 (w3),

Rashid 10-0-54-3 (w1)

England: Eoin Morgan (capt), Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy,

Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wkt), Liam Plunkett,

Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood

Toss: Australia

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Marais Erasmus (RSA)

TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)