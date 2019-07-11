England v Australia World Cup scoreboard

BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom, July 11, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – First innings scoreboard from the World Cup semi-final between England and Australia at Edgbaston on Thursday:
Australia
D. Warner c Bairstow b Woakes 9
A. Finch lbw b Archer 0
S. Smith run out (Buttler) 85
P. Handscomb b Woakes 4
A. Carey c sub (Vince) b Rashid 46
M. Stoinis lbw b Rashid 0
G. Maxwell c Morgan b Archer 22
P. Cummins c Root b Rashid 6
M. Starc c Buttler b Woakes 29
J. Behrendorff b Wood 1
N. Lyon not out 5
Extras (lb6, w10) 16
Total (all out, 49 overs) 223
Fall of wickets: 1-4 (Finch), 2-10 (Warner),
3-14 (Handscomb), 4-117 (Carey), 5-118 (Stoinis),
6-157 (Maxwell), 7-166 (Cummins), 8-217 (Smith),
9-217 (Starc), 10-223 (Behrendorff)
Bowling: Woakes 8-0-20-3, Archer 10-0-32-2 (w2),
Stokes 4-0-22-0, Wood 9-0-45-1 (w4), Plunkett 8-0-44-0 (w3),
Rashid 10-0-54-3 (w1)
England: Eoin Morgan (capt), Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy,
Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wkt), Liam Plunkett,
Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood
Toss: Australia
Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Marais Erasmus (RSA)
TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)