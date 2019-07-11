PM for making Islamic tourism as global brand

DHAKA, July 11, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today stressed

the need for taking prompt measures to make Islamic tourism as a global

business brand considering its huge potential since it witnesses 8.3 percent

annual growth.

“The value of Islamic tourism market will increase to $243 billion by 2021

with an annual 8.3 percent growth. So, all-out efforts and roadmap aims at

promoting Islamic tourism as a global business brand is urgently required,”

she said while inaugurating the two-day “Dhaka OIC City of Tourism 2019 “in a

city hotel here.

The prime minister has also proposed allocating a separate tourist spot

for the OIC member states in Cox’s Bazar.

Calling upon all the OIC member states to work together for flourishing

Islamic tourism, she said, “In realising our targets (to be a developed and

prosperous nation), flourish of tourism sector can play an important role. In

this case, Islamic tourism is the best possible area where we have the

opportunity and potential to work together.”

Bangladesh has been playing a significant role in upholding solidarity and

unity among the Muslims following Islamic values of fraternity, justice,

cohesion and inclusion as a whole since Father of the Nation Bangabandhu

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman joined the second OIC conference in 1974, the premier

said.

Referring to a report of Thomson-Reuters that forecasted tremendous

potential of Islamic tourism, the premier said, “Muslim populations globally

spent a total of $151 billion on travel in 2015 (excluding Hajj and Umrah).

Of the amount, OIC member states contributed to $109 billion.”

By 2020, the world’s Muslim population will be 26 percent of the entire

world population while the number of Muslim tourists will rise to 180 million

from 156 million within that year, she mentioned.

Urging the OIC member states to encourage their private sector entities in

tourism infrastructure and development projects, the prime minister said, “I

hope appropriate steps will be taken in order to promote intra-OIC tourism

through easing visa for investment promotion, branding, standardisation and

capacity building.”

In this context, she said Islamic Economy has already flourished as a new

phenomenon. Because of acceptability of the Islamic products as well as

services among a large number of consumers, there is a huge potentiality of

flourish of Islamic products and services across the globe.

Halal foods, Islamic finance, halal pharmaceuticals as well as cosmetics

and halal tourism are among the growing sectors of Islamic economy, she said,

adding enhanced cooperation and partnerships of both public and private

sectors of the OIC member states are needed for flourishing these sectors.

The prime minister, however, hoped that the grand celebration of “Dhaka

OIC City of Tourism 2019” will open a new door for cooperation of sustainable

tourism development, acceleration of intra-OIC tourism and cooperation among

member states which will ultimately contribute towards economic development

of OIC member states.

Spelling out Bangladesh’s potential in tourism sector Sheikh Hasina said,

“You will be happy to know that Bangladesh has the diversified tourism

attractions. The longest unbroken sea beach in Cox’s Bazar, UNESCO world

heritage site and the largest mangrove forest the Sundarbans, ancient and the

modern archaeological, and Islamic sites etc are the major tourist

attractions in Bangladesh.”

In addition, she said, “We all know that tourism is the fastest growing

sector greatly contributing to the generation of foreign exchange and

employment across the world.”

“Utilising the huge potential of tourism in the country, we are trying to

create employment and income opportunities for the people,” she continued.

Foreign Minister Dr. A. K . Abdul Momen, State Minister for Civil Aviation

and Tourism M Mahbub Ali, Chairman on parliamentary standing committee of the

Civil Aviation Ministry R.A.M. Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury, the ministry

secretary M Muhibul Haque, and OIC Assistant Secretary General Musa

Kulaklikaya, also spoke on the occasion.

An audio-video presentation on Dhaka was also screened on the occasion.

