Ban Ki-moon commends Bangladesh efforts in facing adverse impacts of climate change

COX’S BAZAR, July 10, 2019(BSS) – Former Secretary General of the United

Nations Ban Ki Moon today commended the efforts of Bangladesh in the face of

adverse impacts of climate change saying rest of the world could learn how

this frontline country is now building resilience and adapting to sea-rise,

more frequent cyclones and flooding.

“Bangladesh is one of the mother countries to learn how to adapt to the

changing climate, how to reduce the sufferings of the people and

community…We try to send this message to the rest of the world. Prime

Minister Sheikh Hasina is very effectively leading the adaptation work to cut

vulnerabilities and build resilience,” Ban Ki-moon told BSS here standing on

the hill top of a makeshift Rohingya camp after planting a Chompa sapling.

He also compared the 5,00,000 death in 1970 cyclone with only a very few

in cyclone FANI this year.

The former UN boss along with CEO of the World Bank, Kristalina Georgieva,

CEO of the Global Center on Adaptation Patrick Verkooijen and a number of

other participants of the Global Climate Adaptation Commission (GCAC)

attended a meeting held in Dhaka flown here this afternoon for a whirlwind

visit.

Ban Ki-moon also underscored the need for raising the profile of

adaptation at the global level side by side mitigation saying “Adaptation and

mitigation go hand in hand. But many put more emphasis on mitigation. Not

much on adaptation. That is why we formed Global Climate Adaptation

Commission.”

Besides, attending the GCAC meeting in Dhaka, they are now in this country

to collaborate on projects to help Bangladesh adapt to the stark realities of

the adverse impacts of climate change and to learn from some of the local

initiatives which have had massive benefits on the ground in this country and

to see two major projects which showcase the need for and the progress in

tackling the impacts of climate change in Bangladesh.

The first is a major project to build cyclone shelters in vulnerable

coastal regions, said WB’s CEO Kristalina. At the moment the initiative is

focused on 4000 families, but the plan is to roll this out across almost one

third of the country in the future.

The second location is a Rohingya settlement camp which has been

constructed to be climate resilient to prevent extreme weather events from

becoming disasters. This is done through early warning systems, construction

of evacuation shelters, and community education.

From the chopper, they watched a number of other projects, including

mangrove restoration and see the visual signs of the vulnerability of

Bangladesh. They landed in locations to see for themselves.

The former UN chief Ban Ki Moon, along with Kristina Georgieva, CEO of the

World Bank and Patrick Vrarkooiien, CEO of the Global Center on Adaptation

left here for Dhaka at 6 pm by two helicopters after looking at mangrove

restoration on the coast of Cox’s Bazar to help with flooding prevention and

adaption effort for the Rohingya refugees taking shelter in those camps.