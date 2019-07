DHAKA, July 10, 2019 (BSS) – Biman Bangladesh Airlines has launched online Hajj application (app) this year, named ‘Biman Hajj Flight’ to ensure improved as well as smooth journey of the pilgrims.

This is the official app of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, a press release said here today.

Hajj passengers, from any corner of the world, will be able to know all the information related to Hajj flights, delay notifications, schedules and other instructions through this app via smart-phone, it added.