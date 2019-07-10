ALCWC, advisory council to meet on Friday

DHAKA, July 10, 2019 (BSS) – The meetings of Awami League Central

Working Committee (ALCWC) and Advisory Council will be held at Ganabhaban,

the official residence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, on July 12 (Friday).

Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will chair the

meetings to be held at 4pm (for Advisory Council) and at 4.30pm (for ALCWC),

an AL press release said here today.

AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul

Quader requested all members of ALCWC and Advisory Council to be present at

those meetings in time.