HM Ershad on life support

DHAKA, July 4, 2019 (BSS) – Leader of the opposition in Parliament and Jatiya Party chairman HM Ershad has been put on life support as his health condition has worsened, his brother and Jatiya Party acting chairman GM Quader said at a press conference at Jatiya Party chairman’s Banani office here tonight.

The opposition leader, who is now undergoing treatment at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka, was put on life support at 4.10pm, Quader said.

The health condition of Ershad has deteriorated, Quader said earlier today.

Ershad was admitted to the CMH on June 26 and kept on oxygen support since June 30.

Quader requested the countrymen to pray for the recovery of Ershad in all mosques, temples, churches and pagodas tomorrow.