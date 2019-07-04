DU forms committee to excel in education, research

DHAKA, July 04, 2019 (BSS) – With a view to improving the quality of education and research activities, the Dhaka University (DU) authority today formed a body titled ‘Committee for Excellence in Education and Research’.

The 10-member committee was formed headed by former DU Vice-Chancellor and Emeritus Professor of DU Clinical Pharmacy and Pharmacology Department Dr. A K Azad Chowdhury.

Other members of the committee are- Palli Karma Sahayak Foundation (PKSF) Chairman Dr. Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad, DU Science Faculty Dean Dr. Tofail Ahmed Chowdhury, former professor of DU English Department Dr. Syed Manzoorul Islam, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology Department Professor Dr. Haseena Khan, Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology Department Professor Dr. Jesmin, Banking and Insurance Department Professor Dr. Hasina Sheykh, DU Central Students’ Union Vice-President (VP) Nurul Haq and DUCSU General Secretary(GS) Golam Rabbani.

Director of the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Cell of DU will act as the member secretary of the committee, said a DU press release.

The committee will recommend proper steps to improve the quality of education and research activities of the university.