Hasina-Keqiang talks begin

BEIJING, July 4, 2019 (BSS) – The bilateral talks between Prime Minister

Sheikh Hasina and her Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang began at the Great Hall

of People here this morning.

“The meeting kicked off around 11 am at the Great Hall of People,” sources

said.

The Great Hall of the People is a state building located at the western

edge of Tiananmen Square in Beijing. It is used for legislative and

ceremonial activities by the government of the People’s Republic of China

(PRC) and ruling Communist Party of China.

Earlier on her arrival at the Great Hall of People around 10:45 am, Sheikh

Hasina was accorded a grand state reception.

The Chinese premier welcomed the Bangladesh prime minister when she

reached the Great Hall of the People and later the two premiers introduced

their delegation members to each other.

Later, Bangladesh prime minister was given a guard of honour by a smartly

turned out contingent drawn from the three services. Accompanied by the

Chinese prime minister, Sheikh Hasina took salute from a decorated dais and

later inspected the guards. National anthems of the two countries were played

and gun salutes were also given on the occasion.

After the meeting, nine instruments are likely to be signed between the

two countries in the presence of the two leaders.

The Bangladesh premier will later join a luncheon at the Great Hall of the

People to be hosted by Keqiang.

Sheikh Hasina reached China on July 1 on a five-day official visit to

attend the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting and hold talks with top

Chinese leaders.