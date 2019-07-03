Many things could be learnt from China: PM

BEIJING, July 3, 2019 (BSS)- Noting that there are many things that could be learnt from China, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said Bangladesh is advancing by maintaining good relations with all countries including neighbours.

“China has established itself as the second economic power in the world in the last 70 years … I’ll tell the Bangladeshi students who are studying in China that there are many things that they can learn from it and how the Chinese people work by giving labours day and night.”

The prime minister was addressing a civic reception accorded to her at Legendale Hotel here this evening. Expatriate Bangladeshis under the supervision of Bangladesh Embassy in Beijing hosted the reception.

The prime minister is now in China on a bilateral official visit to join the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting and hold meetings with top Chinese leaders.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and Engineer Shamsul Haque, an expatriate Bangladeshi, also spoke at the function, moderated by Bangladesh Ambassador to China Fazlul Karim.

Sheikh Hasina said the government is not only making development endeavours inside the country, it is also taking the country forward internationally by following its foreign policy — “friendship to all, malice to none”.

The prime minister said many ask her in the international forum how Bangladesh keeps friendship with both India and China. “In reply, I tell them that there is no problem in maintaining good ties with the two countries,” she said.

