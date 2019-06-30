Ailing Ershad on oxygen support: doctors

DHAKA, June 30, 2019 (BSS) – Ailing leader of the opposition in parliament and Jatiya Party Chairman Hussein Muhammad Ershad was kept on oxygen support today at city’s Combined Military Hospital (CMH).

Quoting physicians, Jatiya Party acting chairman GM Quader told this at a press briefing at the party chief’s Banani office.

The physical condition of Ershad was stated to be not well today in comparison to yesterday, Quader said.

He said all the expenses of the treatment of Ershad are being borne by the government.

Quader sought doa from the people for quick recovery of Ershad.

Ershad is being treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital.