Academicians for increasing budgetary allocation on higher education

DHAKA, June 30, 2019 (BSS) – Academicians today underscored the need for increasing the budgetary allocation for higher education as well as education sector to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Ensuring quality education and promoting decent work and economic growth- two goals of SDGs could not be attained without allocating sufficient budget for higher education to create skilled manpower, they said.

The speakers came up with the remarks while addressing a seminar titled “Post-Budget Discussion 2019: Higher Education Context” jointly organised by the Centre on Budget and Policy of DU and Reading Club Trust at the conference room of Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban of DU campus.

While addressing the programme, former Bangladesh Bank Governor and DU Development Studies Department Professor Dr. Atiur Rahman said that spending on education in Bangladesh is around two percent of GDP which is lower than many other Asian countries. It should be increased to four percent, he added.

“Budgetary allocation on higher education should be enhanced to create skilled manpower and proficient graduates. We bring foreign employees especially in garments and leather sectors paying handsome salaries because of the lack of skilled manpower,” he added.

In the inaugural speech, DU Vice-Chancellor Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman called on ensuring quality education and more budgetary allocation in order to achieve SDGs.

While addressing as the keynote speech, Director of the Centre on Budget and Policy Dr. M. Abu Eusuf said, “Education should be knowledge centric not only exam centric. Equal access to all women and men to affordable and quality technical, vocational and tertiary education must be ensured”.

“Allocation for the public universities should be made in consultation with the academic departments and student’s welfare in terms of residence, food and library facilities”, he added.

DU Teachers’ Association President Prof. Dr. ASM Maksud Kamal sad, “To enable graduates to get employment, we have to ensure university-industry collaboration, modernisation of curriculum and links for market linkage for practical training and internship”.

Chairmen of Centre on Budget and Policy and DU Treasurer Prof. Dr. Md. Kamal Uddin presided over the programme.