Sub-registrars’ offices will be modernised: Anisul

SANGSAD BHABAN, June 30, 2019 (BSS) – Law, Justice and Parliamentary

Affairs Minister Anisul Huq today said the government will modernise all the

offices of sub-registrars across the country.

“The government has a plan to modernise the country’s sub-registrars’

offices. Steps have been taken to modernise the century-old deed registration

process,” he said while responding to a tabled question placed by ruling

party lawmaker Nurunnabi Chowdhury (Bhola-3) in the Jatiya Sangsad here.

In the first phase, the law minister said, record rooms of five sub-

registrars’ offices in Cumilla and Jashore will be modernised while software

has been prepared to do so.

He hoped that the implementation of the computerised activities, including

modernisation of deed registration process, in sub-registrars’ offices would

be possible within a short period.