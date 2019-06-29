47 high yielding rice varieties innovated in 10 years: Razzaque

SANGSAD BHABAN, June 29, 2019 (BSS) – Agricultural Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque today informed the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) that a total of 47 high yielding rice varieties were innovated in the last 10 years since the government assumed office in 2009.

“There was 50 rice verities innovated by Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI) the country when the present government assumed office for second time in 2009. But the BRRI innovated a total of 47 high yielding rice varieties, including four hybrid, Aman and rice, in the last 10 and a half years,” he said.

Razzaque was replying to a tabled question from treasury bench lawmaker Didarul Alam of

Chattogram-4 in the House.

About 30 percent of saline areas in the coastal region have come under paddy cultivation and

production has increased by 8 percent due to innovation of high yielding rice varieties, including drought, flood and salt-tolerant and zinc-enriched varieties, the minister said.

About 5 percent cultivable land has been increased in the drought-prone region and production

has increased by 2 percent while 24 percent of waterlogged areas has been come under

cultivation and production has increased by 7 percent due to expansion of the drought and

waterlogged-tolerate varieties, he said, adding that additional 4.88 tonnes of rice are being

produced every year since 2010.

Responding to a starred question from opposition BNP lawmaker Md Harunur Rashid of Chapai

Nawabganj-3, Razzaque said 1380 farmers’ groups have been formed under the Department of

Agriculture Marketing to ensure fair price of agricultural goods.