28,503 tola gold whitened in Rangpur

RANGPUR, June 26, 2019 (BSS) – A total of 28,503 ‘tola’ gold were whitened in Rangpur during the two-day long first ever Gold Fair, collectingover Taka 3.27 crore tax.

Officials said 28,503 ‘tola’ gold were whitened by paying taxes of over Taka 2.85 crore, 39,497 ‘tola’ silver by paying over Taka 19.74 lakh and 374 carat diamond by paying Taka 22.44 lakh taxes in the fair.

Rangpur Zonal Tax Commissioner’s Office organised the fair to give opportunity to jewelry and gold traders for whitening their undeclared gold, ornaments, diamond and silver by paying nominal taxes as per the Gold Policy- 2018.

In Rangpur the Gold Fair was organized at Rangpur Chamber auditorium in the city from Tuesday night.

Talking to BSS, Commissioner of Taxes for Rangpur Zone Md. Abdul Latif said 1,114 jewelry and gold traders have whitened their undeclared gold, diamonds and other ornaments.

The NBR has fixed nominal taxes of Taka 1,000 per ‘tola’ undeclared gold, Taka 6,000 per carat diamond and Taka 50 for per ‘tola’ silver for whitening those by June 30 next.