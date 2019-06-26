Crucial need to save young generations from drug abuse

RANGPUR, June 26, 2019 (BSS) – Prevention of drug abuse and its illicit trafficking has become a crucial need of the present time to check social erosion for ensuring brighter future of young generations by saving them from ruins.

Officials expressed their views today at a post-rally discussion organised by district Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) at Town Hall auditorium here in observance of the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking- 2019.

The district DNC chalked out programmes like colourful rally, discussion, anti-drug essay and drawing competitions for students projecting harmful impacts of drug abuse on juveniles and youths, rendering folksongs and prize giving ceremony.

Government officials, members of law enforcement organisations, students, teachers, anti-drug campaigners and civil society members participated in the rally that paraded the city streets starting from the Deputy Commissioner’s Office.

Divisional Commissioner KM Tariqul Islam attended the discussion as the chief guest with Deputy Commissioner Md. Asib Ahsan in the chair. Deputy Inspector General of Rangpur Range Police Devdas Bhattacharya, Rangpur Metropolitan Police Commissioner Abdul Alim Mahmud, District Council Chairman Advocate Chhafia Khanom, Police Super Mizanur Rahman, Acting President of district Awami League Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed and its city unit President Shafiur Rahman Shafi also spoke on the occasion as special guests.

Deputy Director of the district DNC Masud Hossain discussed negative impacts of illicit drug trafficking, drug abuse, addiction and steps taken by the present government to curb drug abuse following zero tolerance policy to save young generations.

The speakers expressed concern over drug addiction and laid emphasis on making young generations aware of suicidal impacts of drug abuse and its illegal trafficking for preventing those to build a meritorious, healthier and prosperous nation.

The chief guest called for mobilising all social forces to create mass public awareness for preventing formidable threat of drugs to ensure normal and healthier growth of young generations and flourish their talents.

Later, he distributed prizes among winners of different anti-drug competitions and various organisations for their laudable contribution to prevent drug abuse and its illicit trafficking.