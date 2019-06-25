Youths will build a developed nation: Hasan

DHAKA, June 25, 2019 (BSS) – Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today

called upon the youths to prepare themselves to build a developed nation as

they are the future leaders of the country.

“Youths are the future leaders of the country and they will build developed

Bangladesh,” he told the inaugural function of the 40th National Science and

Technology Week at National Museum of Science and Technology in the city’s

Agargaon here.

The 3rd Science Olympiad and the 3rd Science Quiz Competition were also

inaugurated on the occasion. National Museum of Science and Technology

organised the three-day national events.

Dr Hasan, also Awami League Publicity and Publication Secretary, urged the

youths to give their utmost efforts to materialize their dreams. “If you give

your cent percent efforts, you can achieve your goals,” he added.

The minister urged the teachers and guardians to instill patriotism and

human values among the new generation to make them able citizens of the

country.

Dr Hasan said Bangladesh is moving forward under the dynamic leadership of

Prime Minster Sheikh Hasina.

He also expressed his optimism that the country will become a developed

nation by 2041.

Science and Technology Ministry’s Additional Secretary Eti Rani Poddar

addressed the inaugural function as the special guest with National Museum of

Science and Technology Director Md Nurul Alam in the chair.