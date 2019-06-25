World Cup five-for is very special: Shakib

DHAKA, June 24, 2019 (BSS)-Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was pleased to finally dazzle with bowling that was the only missing link in his sheer dominating performance in the ongoing World Cup.

While he has been going great with batting, making record after record, his bowling was not up to the mark. But at Rose Bowl in Southampton on Monday, he finally decided to do something with cherry against Afghanistan when the wicket was favorable for the spinners.

But he did it such way that he achieved multiple records apart from handing Afghanistan a 62-run drubbing to keep Bangladesh alive for the semifinal race.

He became the first Bangladeshi bowler to claim a five-for that was the most significant feat in record-filled day for him at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Monday.

Before producing his career-best bowling, a stupendous figure that read 10-1-29-5, Shakib struck a patient 51to help Bangladesh recover from tricky state.

In doing so, he joined Indian great Kapil Dev (1983 World Cup) in hitting century and taking five-for in the same edition of World Cup.

He also became only second player with 50 plus score and five-for in a World Cup match after Yuvraj Singh who achieved the feat against Ireland in 2011 World Cup.

By doing all these things, he reclaimed the top spot in batting with 476 runs, going past David Warner’s 447 and scalped 10 wickets, making him the most valuable players so far in this World Cup.

“Five wickets obviously (which was special),” Shakib said in the presentation ceremony adding that he had to really put up an effort to score the fifty as well.

“It was important to bat deep and I had to really work hard for my 50 runs. Without Mushy (Rahim) we would not have got where we got. Others chipped in with the bat as well,” he said.

“Overall, it’s a team effort and we know it’s going to get tough with three spinners,” he said.

Shakib said he worked hard before the World Cup while which paid off. Having said this he added he feels lucky as well to make the World Cup literally a showcase event of his own.

“Before this World Cup, I was fully prepared and its paying off. A combination of hard work and luck I guess (about his form in this tournament),” said Shakib.

But he doesn’t want to stop here as he prepares for the two big clash against India and Pakistan-matches that Bangladesh must win to move into the semifinal.

“Two more important games are coming up for us. India and Pakistan, we have to play to the best of our ability to win those matches but this win will give us a lot of confidence,” he said adding that he is expecting the fans to support him as they are doing so far in the tournament.”

“It’s been great (the support from fans) throughout this World Cup. They have been supporting us from the first game and luckily we have started well and they gave been supporting us all through so far. Hopefully it will continue in the next few games as well,” he concluded.