Terrific Shakib revels in multiple feats to demolish Afghanistan

DHAKA, June 24, 2019 (BSS)-Shakib Al Hasan became the first Bangladeshi bowler to claim a five-for in World Cup match as his side stayed alive in the semifinal race, with a 62-run victory over Afghanistan at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Monday.

Before producing his career-best bowling, a stupendous figure that read 10-1-29-5, Shakib struck a patient 51 to help Bangladesh recover from tricky state and thereby reveled in yet another powerful show in the cricket’s biggest extravaganza.

In doing so, he joined Indian great Kapil Dev (1983 World Cup) in hitting century and taking five-for in the same edition of World Cup.

He also became only second player with 50 plus score and five-for in a World Cup match after Yuvraj Singh who achieved the feat against Ireland in 2011 World Cup.

By doing all these things, he reclaimed the top spot in batting with 476 runs, going past David Warner’s 447 and scalped 10 wickets, making him the most valuable players so far.

Nevertheless that was not the end of a record-galore day for Shakib. He also reached 1000 World Cup runs as the first Bangladesh batsman when on 35, flicking pace bowler Dawlat Zadran through deep-square for a single.

Shakib’s multiple records put shed on Mushfiqur Rahim, who fresh from his 102 not out against Australia, smashed a tremendous 83 runs knock to help the side amass 262-7, dealing with the Afghans spinner in astute fashion.

In a wicket, getting slower increasingly, it was tougher target to achieve. Shakib compounded their woe, bowling with guile and aggressive manner and Afghanistan eventually were wrapped up for 200 in 47 overs. Mustafizur Rahman took 2-32.

As Afghans openers Gulbadin Naib and Rahmat Shah reached 48-0 unscathed after 10 overs, Shakib made the first breakthrough, claiming Rahmat for 24.

Led by Shakib, Bangladesh spinners stifled Afghanistan for runs and the asking run rate shot up.

Mosaddek removed struggling Hasmatullah Shahidi for 11 after which, Shakib virtually ended the game with a double strike-removing Gulbadin Naib for 47 and dangerman Mohammad Nabi for naught in three balls.

But he was still relentless and took out Asgar Afghan (20) who looked comfortable in the crease.

Afghanistan saw a hope against the hopes when Samiullah Shinwari and Najibulla Zadran put up a spirited show, but Shakib came back to complete his five-for, dismissing the latter for 23, and thereby put an end to a 47 ball-56 runs partnership.

Shinwari battled lonely to score 49 not out.

In Bangladesh’s batting opener Tamim Iqbal chipped-in-with 36 and Mosaddek Hossain Saikat paced the innings towards the end with 24-ball 35.

On the way to his fifth fifty-plus knock in six games Shakib Al Hasan stitched two important partnerships with Tamim and Mushfiqur to drive the innings in slow pitch where Afghanistan spinners posed many questions.

Off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman specially was hard to pick and finished with deserving 3-39 from 10 overs.

Bangladesh was successful to keep Rashid Khan wicket-less who conceded 52 runs in his 10 overs.

Shakib shared 59-run with Tamim Iqbal and added 61 with Mushfiqur for the second and third wicket stand respectively to give the side a base of propelling the score past 250.

To counter Mujeeb’s off-spin, Bangladesh brought up left and right opening combination sending Liton Das to open the innings with Tamim Iqbal instead of Soumya Sarkar, after Afghanistan skipper Gulbadin Naib won the toss and opted to bowl first.

But Mujeeb got the better of Liton (17) and Nabi rattled Tamim’s stump with a quicker delivery, leaving Bangladesh in discomfort state.

Liton’s dismissal looked though dubious as Hasmutullah Shahidi seemed not to take the catch cleanly. The replay was not conclusive but third umpire Aleem Dar decided to give it out.

Shakib stood tall. He survived a leg-before dismissal off Rashid Khan’s delivery through a review when on 26.

Just after reaching his 45th ODI half-century Mujeeb had Shakib leg-before to make an important breakthrough. Shakib just hit one boundary in his 69 ball-51.

Mujeeb then cracked the game open, taking out Soumya for 3, who was playing his 50th ODI.

Mushfiqur and Mahmudullah shared 56-run further to help the side hit back but the Afghan spinner ruled them, denying them any boundary almost 10 overs.

Mahmudullah was out on 27, while Mushfiqur got out in a bid to try to pace the innings. He smote four fours and the lone six of the innings in his 87 ball-83.

Mosaddek eventually took some lusty blow to help the side propel past 250, which proved to be enough.