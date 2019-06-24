PM condoles death of AL leader Amzad Hossain

DHAKA, June 24, 2019 (BSS) – Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Cox’s Bazaar unit vice-president of Awami League Amzad Hossain.

In a message of condolence, the prime minister prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed sympathy to the bereaved family.

AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, in a separate message, condoled the death of Amzad Hossain.

He also expressed sympathy to the bereaved family members and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul of Amzad Hossain.

Amzad Hossain died at Cox’s Bazzar Sadar Hospital this afternoon at the age of 72.

He is survived by three sons and a host of relatives and admirers.

The senior AL leader felt pain in chest while he was appearing in Cox’s Bazaar additional district and sessions judge court as witness in connection with a case at 2.45pm.

He was rushed to the Cox’s Bazaar Sadar Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.