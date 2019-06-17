4,000 ethnic minority people to get livelihood facilities in Barind area

RAJSHAHI, June 17, 2019 (BSS) – Some 4,000 ethnic minority people including 2,000 women will be engaged in various income-generating activities in Barind area for lifting them out of poverty.

To this end, 1000 of the enlisted people from 2000 households will be brought under need-based training on various trades and vocations like electrics, mobile, mechanic, tailoring, computer operating, beautification, driving, carpentry and building construction.

The skill and capacity building activities will be implemented under a three-year project titled “Fighting Forced Labour with Adivasi and Dalit Communities in South Asia” in 30 villages under Tanore Upazila in Rajshahi and Nachole Upazila in Chapainawabganj districts till December, 2021.

This was revealed at a project promotion workshop held at Nachole Upazila Parishad Hall room today.

More than 100 people including 60 ethnic community people and officials of all the line departments were present at the meeting.

Agriculture Sustainable and Socio-economic Development Organization (ASSEDO), a national level voluntary development organization, is going to implement the project with financial and technical supports of European Union and Tradecraft Exchange.

Chaired by Upazila Nirbahi Office Sabina Sultana the workshop was addressed, among others, by Upazila Chairman Abdul Kader and its Vice-chairman Rezaul Karim, ASSEDO Executive Director Rabiul Alam, Senior Upazila Fisheries Officer Anowar Ali and Upazila Agriculture Officer AKM Sadiqul Islam.

Rabiul Islam said the project is aimed to address the systemic and structural vulnerabilities of marginalized agricultural communities for eliminating the menace of child labour.