HONG KONG, June 17, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Anti-government protesters in Hong

Kong ended their occupation of a major highway outside parliament Monday

morning, allowing traffic to flow again, an AFP reporter at the scene said.

Police had spent the morning pleading with a few hundred holdouts to clear

the usually busy road and the group eventually relented without any

confrontation. Most of the remaining demonstrators moved to a nearby park.