Qatar hit back to snatch Paraguay draw in Copa America debut

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 17, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Boualem Khoukhi scored 13 minutes

from time as Asian champions Qatar hit back from 2-0 down to earn a 2-2 draw

with Paraguay at the Copa America on Sunday.

An Oscar Cardozo penalty and a stunning Denis Gonzalez strike gave the

South Americans a 2-0 lead in Rio de Janeiro but goals from Almoez Ali and

Khoukhi in the final quarter snatched a share of the Group B spoils for the

tournament debutants.

It left the sides two points behind Group B leaders Colombia, who opened

their account with a 2-0 win over Lionel Messi’s Argentina on Saturday.

Tournament invitees Qatar made a disastrous start with a defensive mix up

in the first minute causing panic in their own area.

The Asian champions survived but Paraguay kept the pressure on and a couple

of minutes later had won a penalty for handball after a Bruno Valdez header

struck Portuguese-born full-back Pedro Miguel’s arm.

Cardozo hammered the resulting spot kick straight down the middle of the

goal to give Paraguay a fourth-minute lead.

Qatar should have equalized on 16 minutes but incredibly two players missed

an open goal.

Left-back Hassan Abdelkarim flashed an inviting center across the six yard

box where Sudanese-born Ali and Hasan Khalid Al Haydos both somehow contrived

to completely miss the ball from just a couple of yards out.

Qatar were neat and tidy in possession but initially lacked the cutting

edge and ruthlessness that Paraguay showed.

The South Americans threatened to double their lead but Fabian Balbuena

headed over and Hernan Perez forced a smart save from goalkeeper Saad Al-

Sheeb.

Qatar had another great chance to equalize after Al Haydas’s beautiful

chipped pass found Abdulaziz Hatem six yards out at an angle, but he blasted

a volley straight into goalkeeper Roberto Fernandez’s chest.

Paraguay looked to have doubled their lead on 51 minutes when Cardozo

turned home a Miguel Almiron cross, but VAR adjudged Gonzalez to have been

offside in the build-up.

Five minutes later, though, Gonzalez himself scored the second with a

screamer from 25 yards into the top corner.

Qatar were back in it halfway through the second period with a special

strike of their own as Ali’s shot from the corner of the 18-yard box took a

nick off a defender’s foot and arched over Fernandez into the top corner,

drawing cheers from the sparse crowd inside the Maracana stadium.

And the Asian champions were level 13 minutes from time after opening up

the Paraguay defense with a slick passing move.

Akram Afif slipped in Algerian-born Khoukhi, running in at an angle between

full-back and center-back.

His finish hit Fernandez’s knee and ballooned up into the air where the

back tracking Rodrigo Rojas attempted to head it off the line but succeeded

only in putting the ball into the roof of the net and then injured himself

falling into the goal.