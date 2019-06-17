Salah helps Egypt to another Africa Cup warm-up victory

JOHANNESBURG, June 17, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Egypt superstar Mohamed Salah came

off the bench but did not score as the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations hosts

defeated fellow qualifiers Guinea 3-1 Sunday in a warm-up match.

Marwan Mohsen gave the Pharaohs an early lead in Alexandria that was

cancelled by Sory Kaba midway through the second half.

Ahmed Ali, recalled for the Cup of Nations after a lengthy absence from the

national squad, put Egypt ahead again and Omar Gaber scored a late goal to

ensure victory.

It was the second warm-up victory for Egypt, who defeated qualifiers

Tanzania 1-0 three days ago at the same stadium.

Egypt are in Group A with the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda and

Zimbabwe for the June 21-July 19 tournament as they seek a record-extending

eighth African title.

While Egypt are on a winning streak, serious title contenders Morocco

suffered a second home loss in a row as they fell 3-2 to non-qualifiers

Zambia.

Ajax Amsterdam star Hakim Ziyech equalised twice for a team considered one

of the biggest threats to title favourites Egypt only for Enock Mwepu to

snatch a 75th-minute winner.

Morocco, who lost to the Gambia last Wednesday, are guided by Frenchman

Herve Renard, the only coach to win the Cup of Nations with different

countries.

He led outsiders Zambia to the title in 2012 and repeated the feat three

years later with perennial underachievers the Ivory Coast.

Everton star Idrissa Gueye scored the first half goal that gave Senegal a

1-0 victory over Nigeria behind closed doors in Ismailia, one of the venues

for the African showpiece.

Three-time champions Nigeria and former runners-up Senegal are expected to

go far in the first Cup of Nations to feature 24 teams, up from 16 two years

ago in Gabon.

Andy Delort, a late call-up by Algeria after the axing of Haris Belkebla

for baring his back side online, scored the winner in a thrilling 3-2 victory

over Mali in Doha.

Mali were in front twice before Delort netted nine minutes from time for

Algeria, whose lone African title came at home 29 years ago.

This match was also played behind closed doors as coaches put the final

touches to preparations for a tournament that kicks off Friday with a match

between Egypt and Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe led at half-time through a Knox Mutizwa goal and Mbwana Samatta

equalised for Tanzania in a 1-1 draw between the qualifiers in Cairo.